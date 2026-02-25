Forecast: Wild and windy Wednesday, throwing temps all over the place

CLEVELAND — Are you ready for this? For these swings? Today is wild. We were tracking snow overnight. That's gone. But the wind is taking over. Gusts to 40mph will drive temps way up. I'm talking about middle 40s by early afternoon. That's when the drop starts.

The farther north you are, the sooner you get the drop. Winds shifting from the southwest to the northwest will take temps from the 40s into the 30s for the PM drive. Some could even see sub-freezing temps by sunset. Thankfully, we're dry.

We stay dry the rest of the work week. Chilly Thursday with highs in the 30s, but we rebound again on Friday. Back into the middle/upper 40s. Great Friday on tap.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Tons of sun, warmth, and wind.| High: 44º

Thursday: Cold again. | High: 34º

Friday: More sunshine, seasonable. | High: 48º

Saturday: Even warmer, Isolated snow possible. | High: 46º

Sunday: Colder. Isolated snow possible. | High: 32º

Monday: Rain/Snow Possible. Watching Closely. | High: 35º

Tuesday: Rain/Snow Possible. Watching Closely. | High: 35º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter