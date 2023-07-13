FORECAST: Winds coming off of Lake Erie helping keep us dry

CLEVELAND — Changing up the forecast... for the better! For the drier. We've had so many storms lately it's good to get a pattern shift in our favor. The front that brought Wednesday's storms is blowing through Northeast Ohio this morning. That means northwest winds are taking over keeping Cleveland and anyone in the lake shore counties in the 70s. Nice! Plan on middle 80s for Akron.

Do not plan on thunderstorms though. We're good. Today's storms will be south of our viewing area. I'm talking about the I-70 corridor and south. I can't rule out a brief shower midday but most of us are dry all day.

The heat comes back Friday and better storms chances come back Saturday.

What To Expect:



Much cooler lakeside

Warmer inland

Isolated storms Friday

Few more storms Saturday

Staying steamy this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: More sunshine, breezy & comfortable. | High: 75º (mid-80s for Akron)

Friday: Limited t-storms, warmer. | High: 85º

Saturday: A few t-storms. | High: 82º

Sunday: Mainly dry & warm. | High: 84º

