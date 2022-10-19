FORECAST: Windy & cold with more lake effect

CLEVELAND — Widespread rain/snow pulling out of northern Ohio this morning with lake effect setting up behind. That means plan on more downpours of rain/snow/ice in squalls. Give yourself extra time for the morning drive.

Another round of scattered rain with embedded snow/ice likely around midday and into the afternoon. That should pull out of here by the PM drive... that's good news. The only downside will be the lake effect that sets up behind. That could still impact our evening commute and into the overnight hours.

In addition to the mix, plan on cold! Temps again are only making it back into the lower 40s with winds gusting to 30mph making it feel more like the lower 30s. Winter coats again today.

Thursday should be a BIT warmer but we're still going to dodge some rain. Maybe even a couple snowflakes. Temps in the upper 40s with a gusty southwest wind and wind chills still in the 30s.

By Friday we're back to near normal with 70s likely this weekend!

What To Expect:

Some additional accumulations possible

More rain with embedded snow/sleet

Showers ending for most Wednesday night

Warming by the end of the week

70s return for the weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Scattered lake effect rain/snow. Still cold.| High: 44º

Thursday: Slightly warmer with a few rain showers.| High: 48º

Friday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable.| High: 64º

Saturday: Even warmer with more sun.| High: 70º

Sunday: Few more clouds but still warm.| High: 72º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: