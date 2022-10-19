Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Windy & cold with more lake effect

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:39 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 05:39:18-04

CLEVELAND — Widespread rain/snow pulling out of northern Ohio this morning with lake effect setting up behind. That means plan on more downpours of rain/snow/ice in squalls. Give yourself extra time for the morning drive.

Another round of scattered rain with embedded snow/ice likely around midday and into the afternoon. That should pull out of here by the PM drive... that's good news. The only downside will be the lake effect that sets up behind. That could still impact our evening commute and into the overnight hours.

In addition to the mix, plan on cold! Temps again are only making it back into the lower 40s with winds gusting to 30mph making it feel more like the lower 30s. Winter coats again today.

Thursday should be a BIT warmer but we're still going to dodge some rain. Maybe even a couple snowflakes. Temps in the upper 40s with a gusty southwest wind and wind chills still in the 30s.

By Friday we're back to near normal with 70s likely this weekend!

What To Expect:

  • Some additional accumulations possible
  • More rain with embedded snow/sleet
  • Showers ending for most Wednesday night
  • Warming by the end of the week
  • 70s return for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Scattered lake effect rain/snow. Still cold.| High: 44º

Thursday: Slightly warmer with a few rain showers.| High: 48º

Friday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable.| High: 64º

Saturday: Even warmer with more sun.| High: 70º

Sunday: Few more clouds but still warm.| High: 72º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018