FORECAST: Windy & warmer before the rain and snow returns

CLEVELAND — Making travel plans this week? Mother Nature will provide a few kinks but you should be fine if you do a little planning.
We warm it up Wednesday with highs near 50 and some sun. It doesn't last though. Wednesday is the "Pick Day" of the week. Especially for travel. We're soaked Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Plan on gusty wind and widespread rain showers thru your Turkey Day. It's all followed by much colder air. Again. We're in the 30s heading into the big shopping weekend. We may even work some Lake Effect snow in Friday and early Saturday.
Have a great holiday week and travel safely!
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Warm & windy Wednesday
- Great travel weather Wednesday
- Rain for Thanksgiving
- Colder again Friday with a Lake Effect snow
- Drier Saturday
- More snow/rain Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Wednesday: Warmer & drier for a big travel day. | High: 49º
Thursday: Widespread rain, heavy at times. | High: 46º
Friday: Mix and snow showers. Much colder.| High: 35º
Saturday: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. | High: 37º
Sunday: Snow likely. Windy. | High: 38º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter