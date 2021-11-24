Watch
FORECAST: Windy & warmer before the rain and snow returns

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:45 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 05:45:42-05

CLEVELAND — Making travel plans this week? Mother Nature will provide a few kinks but you should be fine if you do a little planning.

We warm it up Wednesday with highs near 50 and some sun. It doesn't last though. Wednesday is the "Pick Day" of the week. Especially for travel. We're soaked Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Plan on gusty wind and widespread rain showers thru your Turkey Day. It's all followed by much colder air. Again. We're in the 30s heading into the big shopping weekend. We may even work some Lake Effect snow in Friday and early Saturday.

Have a great holiday week and travel safely!

FORECAST HEADLINE

  • Warm & windy Wednesday
  • Great travel weather Wednesday
  • Rain for Thanksgiving
  • Colder again Friday with a Lake Effect snow
  • Drier Saturday
  • More snow/rain Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Warmer & drier for a big travel day. | High: 49º

Thursday: Widespread rain, heavy at times. | High: 46º

Friday: Mix and snow showers. Much colder.| High: 35º

Saturday: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. | High: 37º

Sunday: Snow likely. Windy. | High: 38º

