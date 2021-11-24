FORECAST: Windy & warmer before the rain and snow returns

CLEVELAND — Making travel plans this week? Mother Nature will provide a few kinks but you should be fine if you do a little planning.

We warm it up Wednesday with highs near 50 and some sun. It doesn't last though. Wednesday is the "Pick Day" of the week. Especially for travel. We're soaked Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Plan on gusty wind and widespread rain showers thru your Turkey Day. It's all followed by much colder air. Again. We're in the 30s heading into the big shopping weekend. We may even work some Lake Effect snow in Friday and early Saturday.

Have a great holiday week and travel safely!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Warm & windy Wednesday

Great travel weather Wednesday

Rain for Thanksgiving

Colder again Friday with a Lake Effect snow

Drier Saturday

More snow/rain Sunday



DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Warmer & drier for a big travel day. | High: 49º

Thursday: Widespread rain, heavy at times. | High: 46º

Friday: Mix and snow showers. Much colder.| High: 35º

Saturday: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. | High: 37º

Sunday: Snow likely. Windy. | High: 38º

