FORECAST: Windy & warmer today followed by another cold blast

A weak cold front will sweep in during the afternoon, stirring up a few quick rain or light snow showers. Temperatures will rise up to near 40 degrees.

Another weak front impact northern Ohio on Thursday. Scattered light snow showers are likely thru the day with an inch or less of accumulation expected.

The next weak weather system will arrive Friday into Saturday. Scattered snow will arrive Friday morning with rain replacing the snow for the afternoon. A few lingering snow showers are possible on Saturday as temperatures fall into the 20s during the afternoon.

The coldest day of the next 7 days will be Sunday. Highs will only reach into the teens. Low temperatures Sunday morning will drop into the single digits. Stay warm!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Breezy & warmer Wednesday

Light rain possible Wednesday

Rain mixing to snow overnight into Thursday

Another light mix Friday changing to light snow Saturday

Much colder this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Isolated rain mixing with snow overnight. Milder. | High: 44º

Thursday: Cold again with scattered snow showers. | High: 32º

Friday: Rebounding temps with another shot at a mix late. | High: 43º

Saturday: Colder air returns with scattered light snow. Falling temps all day.| High: 28º

Sunday: More arctic air settles in. Bundle up! | High: 19º

