Forecast: Spring starts today. And it will feel like it.

CLEVELAND — Hello, spring.

Spring starts Friday morning, at 10:46 to be exact. It's the Spring Equinox. That means the planet isn't tilted toward or away from the sun.

Equal.

And Friday is going to feel like spring. Temperatures should be in the 60s for everyone, but there is another storm system on the way, including another warm front with a trailing cold front. This means we need to plan for more ups and downs. Friday will be windy and warmer, with most of us in the 60s. That's warm enough for scattered rain with embedded thunderstorms.

The best chance for storms is during the afternoon in our southeastern communities. A rogue strong or severe storm is possible, but storms do not look to last for long. Most of Friday night plans will be rain-free.

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We're dry again on Saturday, but temperatures will drop again, thanks to that trailing cold front. Highs could get stuck in the 40s, especially closer to the lake. And then we are right back up on Sunday.

A new system will bring another windy, warm, and unsettled day with strong storms possible on Sunday, before ... (can you guess?) another temperature drop on Monday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Still mostly cloudy but warmer with a few showers & storms. | High: 67º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cool. Warmer (50s) inland. | High: 52º

Sunday: Windy, warmer, more storms late. Could be strong. | High: 70º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated flakes. Colder. | High: 38º

Tuesday: More sunshine. Seasonable. | High: 46º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. | High: 44º

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