Forecast: Winter is BACK! Briefly...

CLEVELAND — After a very warm day and stormy evening, temperatures have plummeted across NEO.

70s yesterday... 30s today!

We're stuck near 30º all day long. Highs will stay stuck around freezing (about 30-40 degrees colder than Thursday). A few additional flakes will be possible, too.

A few more snow showers cannot be ruled out early on Saturday, but most of the weekend will be dry, and there will be ANOTHER gradual warming trend over the weekend and into early next week.

Speaking of next week, it looks warm with temperatures in the 70s...but also wet! Plan for repeated rounds of rain for several days. We will keep you posted!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Much colder with a couple of flakes. | High: 30º

Saturday: Isolated early snow shower. Mostly cloudy and still cold. | High: 38º

Sunday: Milder again. More sunshine. | High: 55º

Monday: Warmer again. Showers possible. | High: 63º

Tuesday: Better shot at rain. Touch warmer. | High: 72º

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