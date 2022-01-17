FORECAST: Winter storm dumping nearly a foot of snow

CLEVELAND — Prepare for slick, slippery, rough travel for eastern parts of NE Ohio Monday. Additional snowfall is likely Monday PM through Tuesday AM with lake effect snow showers. Many winter weather alerts have been issued across NE Ohio...

Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for Ashtabula county from 7pm Sunday - 1 am Tuesday. 10-12+" of snow could fall with winter storm Sunday night and additional lake effect snow Monday.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Lake and Geauga counties from 7 pm Sunday - 1 am Tuesday. 6-10'' of snow could fall in that area.

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Portage and Stark counties from 7 pm Sunday - 10 am Monday. 6-10'' of snow is also possible is this area.

Winter Storm Warning for Trumbull & Mahoning counties from Sunday 7pm until Monday 1 pm where 8-12" of snow could come down during that time.

Winter Storm Warning for Tuscarawas, Carrol, Coshocton counties from 1pm Sunday until 1pm Monday. 6-10" of snow is possible in these counties which will create difficult, hazardous travel.

Winter Storm Warning in place for Cuyahoga from 7 pm - 4 pm Monday with 4-8'' of snow possible near Cleveland.

Winter Storm Warning is in place for Summit County until 10 am Monday for .

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Lorain, Ashland, Medina, Holmes Richaland & Ashland Counties until 7 am Monday where 2-5" are possible.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Heavy snow likely tonight

Treacherous travel Monday morning

Storm pulls out quickly Monday morning

Some lingering lake effect snow thru the afternoon

Windy & cold all day with highs in the 20s.

DETAILED FORECAST

MLK Monday: Scattered Snow.| High: 28º

Tuesday: Light lake effect snow.| High: 31º

Wednesday: Quick Clipper will bring rain/snow mix.| High: 38º

Thursday: Arctic air moves in!| High: 20º

