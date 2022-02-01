FORECAST: WINTER STORM WARNINGS for snow & ice this week

CLEVELAND — WINTER STORM WARNING likely for all of Northern Ohio Wednesday afternoon thru early Friday morning.

We'll see a brief warm-up today with temps closer to 40º for Cleveland, maybe near 50 for south of Canton. Enjoy it because the big story this week isn't the thaw... it's our next major winter storm.

Our next winter storm will bring significant impacts from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. Rain, ice and snow are all on the table. Everyone gets rain Wednesday with temps still above 32º. Likely upper 30s with a quick drop late in the day. That means rain changes to ice then snow. When that happens precipitation type depends entirely on where you live. It'll happen sooner NW and later SE. In fact, some spots may hang out around 32º for hours on Thursday meaning significant ice accumulations likely.

Stay tuned for more specific details on totals, precip type, & amounts as we go through the week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Even milder Tuesday with 40s likely

Rain changing to ice & snow Wednesday

Heavy snow likely Thursday

Significant impacts likely Thu/Fri

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Breezy w/ filtered sunshine followed by rain arriving overnight into Wed. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Rain likely changing to snow by late afternoon. Falling temps. | High: 43º

Thursday: MAJOR WINTER STORM: Heavy snow possible all day. Some sleet mixing in at times. | High: 26º

Friday: Light snow and flurries.| High: 19º

Saturday: Mainly cloudy & cold. | High: 20º

