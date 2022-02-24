FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisories due to snow & ice tonight

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories in effect until Friday morning at 9am.

Our next winter storm rolls in Friday bringing shovelable snow and the potential for significant ice to Ohio. We're still pinpointing where the warm air will hang out. But for now, plan for both snow AND ice.

It looks like there will be a good shot for at least 2-4" of snow in northern communities and a thicker glaze of ice, possibly around a quarter of an inch or higher for some of our southern communities.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Cold & breezy today

Snow & ice arriving this evening

Major winter storm Thursday night into Friday with ice & snow

Staying cold through the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Another winter storm brings snow/ice mix late.| High: 26º

Friday: Heavy snow/ice likely, especially early. | High: 27º

Saturday: Isolated flakes. Mostly cloudy and cold. | High: 32º

Sunday: Few PM flakes. Mostly cloudy and cold. | High: 33º

