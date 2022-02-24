FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisories due to snow & ice tonight

CLEVELAND — Winter Weather Advisories in effect until Friday morning at 9am.
Our next winter storm rolls in Friday bringing shovelable snow and the potential for significant ice to Ohio. We're still pinpointing where the warm air will hang out. But for now, plan for both snow AND ice.
It looks like there will be a good shot for at least 2-4" of snow in northern communities and a thicker glaze of ice, possibly around a quarter of an inch or higher for some of our southern communities.
Click here for more details: https://www.news5cleveland.com/weather/weather-news/snow-and-ice-mix-arriving-thursday-into-friday
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Cold & breezy today
- Snow & ice arriving this evening
- Major winter storm Thursday night into Friday with ice & snow
- Staying cold through the weekend
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: Another winter storm brings snow/ice mix late.| High: 26º
Friday: Heavy snow/ice likely, especially early. | High: 27º
Saturday: Isolated flakes. Mostly cloudy and cold. | High: 32º
Sunday: Few PM flakes. Mostly cloudy and cold. | High: 33º
