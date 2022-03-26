FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisory For Some, Cold With A Chance For Snow

CLEVELAND — Winter has made its return this weekend across Northern Ohio. Grab the coats and snow snow shovels with accumulating snow possible for some.
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 2pm Sunday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga & Inland parts of Ashtabula county. An additional 2-6" of snow is possible across the snowbelt through Sunday afternoon.
Lake effect snow is likely tonight and continues into Sunday morning. Accumulation is likely across our NE communities. Outside of the snowbelt, accumulation will likely be less than 2" through Sunday. Temperatures will dip to the 20s tonight and stay there all day Sunday...that's 20-25 degrees below normal! Wind chills at times Sunday will be in the single digits! Brrr!
A wintry mix is back late Tuesday followed by a huge warming trend the middle of next week and more rain.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Scattered lake effect snow tonight
- Falling temperatures
- Lake effect snow early Sunday
- Slippery spots
- Single digit wind chills on Sunday
- Spring returns by Wednesday
DETAILED FORECAST
Tonight: Accumulating snow NE. Chilly. | Low: 24º
Sunday: Even colder with lake effect snow early. | High: 29º
Monday: Drier and chilly. | High: 34º
Tuesday: Wintry mix possible. | High: 40º
Wednesday: Much warmer with rain building in. | High: 63º
