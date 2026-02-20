Forecast: Winter whiplash into this weekend

CLEVELAND — The brunt of the overnight rain is gone, but a stray downpour can't be ruled out through mid-morning, especially south of US-30. The morning warmth will be deceiving as much colder air rushes in this afternoon.
With the rain earlier, rising winds, and falling temperatures, ice jams and flooding remain major threats to Northeast Ohio rivers through this weekend. Make sure you're signed up for local mobile alerts if you live in any flood-prone areas, especially with the concern of warmer temperatures and rain in the forecast.
Winter's return starts this afternoon with the temperature drop, from 53 at 11 a.m. to 33 by sunset. is making a return by the afternoon. A few snow or graupel squalls are likely, east of Cleveland, by the afternoon rush, and then even minor lake-effect ending later in the evening.
Colder air is locked in for the weekend with 30s during the day and 20s at night, with more snow likely on Sunday, with a clipper that transitions to lake effect snow on Monday. A few inches of snow are likely, with 3-6"+ possible in the primary snowbelt.
DAILY FORECAST:
Friday: Early rain. Few PM rain/snow showers. Breezy & falling temperatures. | High: 53º at 11 a.m.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Colder. | High: 37º
Sunday: Snow likely. Touch colder. | High: 32º
Monday: Few snow showers. Colder. | High: 27º
Tuesday: Isolated snow showers. Cold. | High: 32º
Wednesday: Scattered Mix/Rain Showers. Seasonable. | High: 42º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonable. | High: 45º
