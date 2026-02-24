Forecast: Winter won't let go; more snow and more cold ahead

CLEVELAND — The last few flakes from Sunday & Monday faded quickly early Tuesday. Clouds are lingering, but we still manage to rebound. That rebound is thanks to a gusty southwest wind. We're back into the lower 30s this afternoon. Keep the coats, though, wind chills hold near 20º all day.

Our next shot at snow rolls in tonight. It's a quick-moving Albert Clipper. Temps will be holding near 32º, so plan on a slush trace up to 2" of snow from 10pm to 2am. The snow moves out by sunrise, but we'll still have to clean the cars off. Make sure you allow time for that as we start our Wednesday.

By the afternoon, we're pushing 40º. Again, the wind helps the rebound.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Cold with wind picking up late and snow showers after sunset. | High: 33º

Wednesday: Clipper likely early, warmer after. | High: 39º

Thursday: Colder with a shot at snow south. | High: 32º

Friday: More sunshine, seasonable. | High: 44º

Saturday: Even warmer, snow possible. | High: 48º

