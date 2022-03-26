FORECAST: Wintry Weekend Ahead

CLEVELAND — Winter will make its return this weekend across Northern Ohio.

Saturday brings even colder weather. Scattered wet snow is likely early with widespread snow during the afternoon as highs stay chilly in the 30s.

Lake effect snow is likely Saturday night and continues into Sunday. Accumulation is likely across the area. Most of the area will see about 1-4'' inches of snow, but the snowbelt could see higher amounts around 6" - 9'' by the end of the weekend.

FORECAST HEADLINES

A chilly, wet Friday

Colder Saturday with a rain/snow mix possible

Lake effect snow Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Accumulating snow. Chilly. | High: 36º

Sunday: Even colder with lake effect snow. | High: 29º

Monday: Drier and chilly. | High: 35º

Tuesday: Wintry mix possible. | High: 40º

