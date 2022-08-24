Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Wonderful Wednesday

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:14 AM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 05:14:46-04

CLEVELAND — Hello Wednesday!

After some foggy moments Wednesday morning, abundant sunshine will be the rule for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be warm and a bit humid. Highs climb into the lower and middle 80s. That is slightly above average for this time of the year!

Most of Thursday looks dry with just a small chance for a Thunderstorm by Thursday night coming off of Lake Erie and linger into Friday.

Rain chances increase by Friday afternoon and evening. Expect humid and warmer air this weekend and early next week.

What To Expect:

  • Wonderful Wednesday
  • Stray storms late Thursday
  • Few storms Friday PM
  • Drier weekend
  • Heating up!

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Drying out.| High: 84º

Thursday: Warmer and bright. Isolated storms late.| High: 86º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Few PM Storms| High: 82º

Saturday: Warmer & humid.| High: 83º

Sunday: Temps climb| High: 88º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018