FORECAST: Wonderful Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Hello Wednesday!

After some foggy moments Wednesday morning, abundant sunshine will be the rule for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be warm and a bit humid. Highs climb into the lower and middle 80s. That is slightly above average for this time of the year!

Most of Thursday looks dry with just a small chance for a Thunderstorm by Thursday night coming off of Lake Erie and linger into Friday.

Rain chances increase by Friday afternoon and evening. Expect humid and warmer air this weekend and early next week.

What To Expect:

Wonderful Wednesday

Stray storms late Thursday

Few storms Friday PM

Drier weekend

Heating up!



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Drying out.| High: 84º

Thursday: Warmer and bright. Isolated storms late.| High: 86º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Few PM Storms| High: 82º

Saturday: Warmer & humid.| High: 83º

Sunday: Temps climb| High: 88º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: