FORECAST: Wonderful Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Hello Wednesday!
After some foggy moments Wednesday morning, abundant sunshine will be the rule for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be warm and a bit humid. Highs climb into the lower and middle 80s. That is slightly above average for this time of the year!
Most of Thursday looks dry with just a small chance for a Thunderstorm by Thursday night coming off of Lake Erie and linger into Friday.
Rain chances increase by Friday afternoon and evening. Expect humid and warmer air this weekend and early next week.
What To Expect:
- Wonderful Wednesday
- Stray storms late Thursday
- Few storms Friday PM
- Drier weekend
- Heating up!
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Drying out.| High: 84º
Thursday: Warmer and bright. Isolated storms late.| High: 86º
Friday: Partly cloudy. Few PM Storms| High: 82º
Saturday: Warmer & humid.| High: 83º
Sunday: Temps climb| High: 88º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter