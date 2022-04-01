FORECAST: Wrapping up the work week cold & windy with a rain/snow mix

CLEVELAND — Colder air is moving in for the weekend.Plan on a few rain showers and some light snow this morning. Snow totals should amount to no more than just a slushy coating. A few flakes and isolated rain drops could linger into the afternoon hours in a couple of spots.

Highs Friday stay chilly. We will struggle to reach 40 degrees during the afternoon.

Saturday looks cool with highs near 50. Expect some sunshine mixing with clouds. Rain showers will arrive toward evening.

Isolated rain mixing with a little wet snow will move in for Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday reach up to 40s.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Rain mixing with snow

Staying cold all day

Gusts to 30mph today

Dry & more seasonable Saturday

Isolated rain/snow mix Sunday morning

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Much cooler with AM snow followed by isolated lake effect rain or snow during the afternoon.| High: 37º

Saturday: More sunshine and more seasonable. Rain late.| High: 50º

Sunday: Rain and wet flakes. | High: 44º

Monday: Cloudy with rain possible. | High: 53º

