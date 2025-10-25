Freezing cold nights take over as the lake-effect machine shuts off

CLEVELAND — The lake effect rain machine is finally being switched off! A few isolated showers are still likely in Ashtabula and Lake counties, possibly extending into eastern Cuyahoga and Geauga counties. It all depends on if the wind picks back up, even though it'll be noticeably less than the last few days, when some lake-effect bands delivered nearly SIX inches of rain to areas around Perry and Madison.

Meanwhile, communities south of Akron and west of Cleveland will be dry with some high-thin clouds and noticeably more sunshine. With fewer clouds, in our southwestern communities, temperatures have dropped to freezing (32) or below, the first hard freeze of the season. More details regarding the freeze warning can be found here.

There will be a gradual increase in the temperatures this weekend and early next week thanks to more sunshine and no more lake-effect influence. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s on Sunday and Monday, and some spots reaching 60 degrees then. As high pressure builds into NEO, it will become fully dry by Saturday night, Sunday, and Monday.

The next system we are watching is a doozy! It will be diving south from the northern plains to the Tennessee River valley midweek, then combine with a coastal storm into one, larger 'frankenstorm' by Thursday. The exact track and intensity will be key to how much rain works its way into our area. Showers are possible as early as Wednesday as this system approaches, but it is not a guarantee. We will be sure to keep you posted on the latest trends and potential lake-effect precipitation after the storm on Halloween, so be sure to check back or tune in.

DAILY FORECAST:

Today: Stray final showers in Lake/Ashtabula, partly cloudy elsewhere. | High: 54º

Sunday: Looking dry and seasonable. | High: 57º

Monday: Mostly sunny, pick of the week. | High: 60º

Tuesday: More clouds, still dry. | High: 58º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter