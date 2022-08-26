FRIDAY FORECAST: Hit or Miss Storms

CLEVELAND — With a weak cold front approaching from the west, we could see an isolated rain shower overnight with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will keep temperatures mild to start off your Friday.

Rain chances increase by Friday afternoon and evening as that weak cold front drops in. Expect widely scattered storms into the early evening hours. Rain will begin to fade after 6 pm. Highs will level off near 80 degrees.

Saturday looks exceptional with highs near 80 degrees and abundant sunshine. Expect very warm and increasingly humid air Sunday and Monday. Highs will be flirting with 90 degrees both days.

Next round of storms returns early next week.

What To Expect:

Isolated overnight showers

Mild lows in the 60s

Few storms Friday

Drier weekend

Picture perfect Saturday

Heating up on Sunday!



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Partly cloudy. Few PM Storms| High: 80º

Saturday: Lots of sunshine.| High: 80º

Sunday: Temps climb. Dry.| High: 87º

Monday: Warm, humid, scattered storms.| High: 88º

Tuesday: More storms.| High: 84º

