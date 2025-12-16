Frigid feel fades to springtime storms later this week

CLEVELAND — Ohioans are dealing with one more frigid morning, as actual temperatures are on either side of 10 degrees. Wind chills are approaching zero degrees once again, so make sure to bundle up with the heavy-duty winter gear.

At least there is no snow in the forecast, and there will be significantly more sunshine through the day on Tuesday. Not a completely cloud-free day, but partly cloudy is an improvement over cloud-filled and snowy conditions from the weekend.

The thaw is slow but noticeable the next few days. A massive area of high pressure, stretching from the southwest where temperatures are near-record highs, will bring warmer weather to three-quarters of the country by the end of this week. We'll be on the northern edge, so highs near 40 degrees will return by Wednesday, and close to 50 will be possible on Thursday. There will be more rain on Thursday, mainly during the afternoon, with the warmer air surging in. Some of those showers could contain embedded downpours, like a spring-time storm. Thunder could be possible with a strong cold front at a pretty bad time: the Thursday evening commute.

As this will be a strong cold front, there is a high chance for a flash freeze into Thursday night as temperatures drop from 50 to the lower 20s in less than 12 hours.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Clouds and sun. Warmer. | High: 30º

Wednesday: Shower possible late. Warmer. | High: 40º

Thursday: PM Rain showers. Warm & Breezy. | High: 50º

Friday: Lake effect snow showers. Colder. Breezy. | High: 25º

Saturday: Rain showers possible. Warmer. | High: 40º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 37º

