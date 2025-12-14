Frigid temperatures and lake effect snow on Sunday

CLEVELAND — Frigid air and heavy lake effect snow showers will be in place for your Sunday! Temperatures will begin in the lower Teens and Single Digits, along with well below zero wind chills. Lake effect snow will ramp up during the morning on Sunday. 1/2" to 1" an hour snowfall will be possible, especially where *squalls persist* in the Snowbelt.

Lake Effect snow will linger through most of Sunday, but will begin to lessen its impact by Sunday night through Monday morning. The Cold will not through. We will not see 32° until sometime on Tuesday afternoon.

If you're looking for a thaw... be patient. It's finally showing up midweek next week. A massive area of high pressure will bring warmer weather to three-quarters of the country by the end of next week. We'll be on the northern edge, so the 40s will return by Thursday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Lake effect snow. Colder. Below-zero wind chills. | High: 22º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers. Still cold. | High: 22º

Tuesday: Clouds and sun | High: 33º

Wednesday: Shower possible late. Warmer. | High: 42º

Thursday: Rain showers possible. Warm. | High: 49º

