From breaking records to breaking out the umbrellas and jackets

CLEVELAND — Temps are crashing. We started the day in the 60s but QUICKLY dropping into the 50s. It was about a 15º drop in 15 minutes.

Make sure you pack an extra layer, and you'll need it again on Thursday. It will be much drier on Thursday, but still in the 50s.

The holiday weekend looks active. It is too soon to talk about specifics, but for now, plan for rain to return from the south Friday afternoon or evening with waves of rain and storms throughout the weekend with seasonal temperatures. For any Memorial Day cookouts or memorial services, have a backup plan to get inside if Mother Nature tries to attend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Wettest early as temps fall. | High: 70º at midnight —> 60º by sunrise —> 50º by PM Drive

Thursday: Drying out and Cooler. | High: 58º

Friday: Cool and wet with t-storms returning. | High: 66º

Saturday: Seasonal temps but wet. | High: 71º

Sunday: Few showers | High: 70º

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