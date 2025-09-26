From foggy to fabulous: drier and warmer trend returns this weekend

CLEVELAND — Tracking some dense fog for parts of Northeast Ohio through Friday morning. This fog will impact the commute with poor visibility through about 10 a.m. and then the fog will fade to more sunshine midday. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas south of Akron, as well as the snowbelt regions of Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

While an isolated shower cannot be ruled out Friday afternoon, the forecast is trending drier. This is all thanks to another large high-pressure system building in from the west. This means that while there is a low chance of seeing a shower or two tomorrow, there will be several communities that have seen their last drop for the next week or more!

That's right! We are flipping the pattern back to dry and warm weather for the weekend and for the majority of the week to follow. Tomorrow will get back into the mid-70s, with upper 70s likely this weekend. We could reach the low to mid 80s by Sunday and early next week - fall who?!

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Morning fog followed by afternoon sun.| High: 75º

Saturday: Dry, sunny, and warm.| High: 77º

Sunday: Even warmer! | High: 80º

Monday: August-like start to workweek. | High: 80º

