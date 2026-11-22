CLEVELAND —

Soak up the sun (while you can) Sunday

Average high temperatures this time of year are around 50 degrees. While there will be more clouds through the 2nd half of the day, highs will make it back to the upper 60s, with an isolated 70° possible in Lorain and Tuscarawas counties. The record for today is 73 degrees, so while it'll be 3-5 degrees shy of it, it will feel like a late-September or early-October day.

A couple of evening showers will be knocking on the doorstep of our West region.

We’ll start Monday near 50, but don’t expect to stay there. Temps drop into the lower 40s by afternoon as much colder air moves in, and it will feel like the 30s with the wind.

By late Monday into Tuesday, lake effect gets going. A rain/snow mix is possible, but right now this looks like a minor-impact setup, not a big winter storm.

Highs may not crack 40 degrees on Tuesday. Truly Novembrrr!

Likely impacts to Thanksgiving holiday forecast

A major storm is brewing around the busy Thanksgiving travel period. It has trended to become an "coastal hugger" instead of an inland storm track that could have brought significant snow and rain to our area. It has also trended away from a true offshore coastal storm that would minimize impacts for everyone. That means the Thanksgiving parade in NYC is in jeopardy because of high wind and heavy rain. Exactly how close it gets to Northeast Ohio is still up in the air, as a second storm develops right on its heels for Friday. That could change over the cold rain Thursday to a mix on Friday.

If there is any definitive good news, the major travel day Wednesday will be dry. Air impacts will be confined to the southeast. If you’re traveling Wednesday, though, don’t check the forecast once and forget about it. The exact storm track will matter, and we’ll keep narrowing that down as we get closer.

5-Day Forecast:

Today: Sun to clouds. A few evening showers. | High: 69º

Monday: Early shower then windy and colder. Isolated lake effect. | High: 44º

Tuesday: Lake effect rain/snow possible. Windy and cold. | High: 39º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Likely dry. | High: 43º

Thanksgiving Day: Watching closely. Chilly and cloudy. | High: 44º

Quick Winter Reminders

Check your tire pressure: Sudden temperature drops cause tire pressure to dip, which often triggers that pesky dashboard warning light on cold mornings. Toss a brush in the trunk: Even though roads will stay wet rather than icy today, overnight lows in the 30s can leave a thin layer of frost on your windshield. Dress for the wind, not the thermometer: A 40-degree day feels drastically different when a brisk northwest breeze is blowing off Lake Erie. Wind-resistant layers are your best friend this weekend.

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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