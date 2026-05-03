Frost & freeze Sunday morning give way to 70s and storms Monday

CLEVELAND — Frost and Freeze alerts expire this morning before 9 a.m., and the sun will really help temperatures warm up this afternoon. Lows were on either side of freezing Sunday morning, and will surge into the low 60s this afternoon. That is still between 5 and 10 degrees BELOW average.

The warm surge continues through the early half of the workweek, but more rain is likely on multiple days during that span, particularly Tuesday into early Wednesday. Rain could be heavy and contain storms, especially Monday night and on Tuesday, but it is way too soon for specifics on severity. The Storm Prediction Center has a tier 1 out of 5 risk on the west side for Monday.

Another major cold shot is likely to follow from Wednesday through the start of Mother's Day weekend, as highs fall back into the 40s and lower 50s.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Frosty Start. Mostly sunny. Stray evening shower. Warmer. | High: 62º

Monday: Partly cloudy. Even warmer. PM storms possible. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Rain likely, could be heavy. Storms possible. | High: 73º (falling)

Wednesday: Mainly morning rain. Cooler. | High: 51º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Colder. | High: 45º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Not as chilly. | High: 51º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Warmer. | High: 55º

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