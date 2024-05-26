Get outside early on Sunday! Storms are likely this evening

CLEVELAND — Sunday will start off dry, warm & muggy, but another round of storms is expected late Sunday into Monday. Plan for storms to arrive in our western communities around 4-6 pm and spread to the NE. Once again, we will be watching for strong to severe storms. Damaging winds & hail will be possible, plus heavy rain could cause flooding issues. A couple of tornadoes will also be possible. Storms should exit NEO around 10-11 pm.

After morning showers on Monday, additional sporadic storms are expected on Monday afternoon, which could chase you indoors for your Memorial Day services. Make sure you're planning around these waves but still making it a point to commemorate Memorial Day.

Temps drop considerably by the middle of next week - say hello to the 60s! We finally look to dry up by the end of the work week.

What To Expect:

Storms on Sunday - especially during the evening

Some could become strong or severe

More spotty storms are expected on Memorial Day

Cooler days next week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Evening Thunderstorms. Could be strong or severe| High: 85°

Memorial Day: Looking active with scattered thunderstorms likely. | High: 75°

Tuesday: Scattered t-showers. Cooler again. | High: 72º

Wednesday: More showers! Even Cooler. | High: 66º

Thursday: Finally drying out. | High: 68º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: