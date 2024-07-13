Watch Now
Get ready to sweat and to dodge showers & storms this weekend

Get the latest Cleveland weather from your News 5 weather team!
Storm
Posted at 9:26 AM, Jul 13, 2024

CLEVELAND — Here comes the heat and humidity! Temps today will range from 83º to 90º. It will, once again, be warmer inland. If you're north along the lake, plan on the low to middle 80s; if you're south, upper 80s and 90s are more likely. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, especially away from the lakeshore. Not everyone will see storms, but if you get under one, plan for gusty winds, small hail and lightning. The severe threat is low for today, but not zero. Therefore, be sure to have a plan to seek shelter if needed! Storms will fade around sunset.

We'll be tracking more wet weather by the end of the weekend. Plan for a higher storm potential on Sunday. The earliest arrival will be Sunday morning; the latest arrival is during the afternoon. Once again, some storms could become strong or severe - especially if storms hold off until the afternoon.

This next system + a cold front will bring rounds of showers and storms over several days from Sunday through Wednesday. We will continue to watch any strong or severe thunderstorms during that time. Once the cold front slides through, temperatures will dip by the middle and end of next week into the 70s!

What To Expect:

  • Spotty storms Saturday afternoon
  • Storms more likely on Sunday
  • Big heat building this weekend with more humidity
  • Watching for strong or severe storms Sunday through Tuesday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Sun/cloud mix. Spot storms.| High: 87º

Sunday: Hazy & humid. A few PM storms.| High: 87º

Monday: A few strong storms.| High: 88º

Tuesday: Scattered strong storms.| High: 87º

Wednesday: Scattered showers, cooler.| High: 77º

