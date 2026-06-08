Get ready to SWEAT today!

CLEVELAND — Heading into the new week, a summer-like and stormy pattern will build and stay. It will be a tropical feel with well-above-average temperatures, high humidity, and daily storm chances. Highs will be well into the 80s all week long, with humidity increasing every day through Thursday. Highs in the 90s will be possible, especially on Monday and Thursday.

Because of the heat and humidity, the biggest threat with any storms that pass your area is flooding, as there is a lot of moisture, and these storms will dump a quick inch or two in a short time. We'll keep an eye the threat for severe storms as well.

A cold front will move through late Thursday into early Friday, and that will cool things down to wrap up the work week into next weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Hot and increasingly humid with a stray storm possible.| High: 88º

Tuesday: Waves of rain elevating our flood threat.| High: 84º

Wednesday: A few t-storms.| High: 86º

Thursday: More heat, more humidity, more storms.| High: 87º

Friday: Few storms. Not as hot.| High: 79º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Drier.| High: 82º

Sunday: More seasonable.| High: 77º

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