Getting a taste of fall with cool air, clouds, and a few light rain showers

CLEVELAND — Last night's cold front lived up to its name. Temperatures are struggling to warm the rest of the day. Afternoon temperatures will likely get stuck in the low 70s! It will also be a pretty gloomy day with more clouds than sun as well as lingering t-showers. The rain won't be nearly as heavy as yesterday or as widespread. Winds will also be increasing throughout the day. It will be breezy by Wednesday night and into Thursday. With the stronger winds, the conditions on the lake will become dangerous again.

It looks drier by Thursday, but temperatures still struggle... Highs near 70º again. We will get a temp bump on Friday, though! Another front aims at our region this weekend. It does not look like a washout, but a few t-showers will be possible on Sunday as the front moves through NEO. This front will also usher in MUCH cooler air. We will get a taste of FALL by early next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Wednesday: Few t-showers, followed by late-day sun. | High: 71º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. | High: 72º

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. | High: 81º

Saturday: Mostly dry. Touch warmer. | High: 83º

