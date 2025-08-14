Getting gorgeous today & tomorrow before the humidity build into Ohio again

CLEVELAND — An isolated storm chance will once again return on Thursday, with most of the area seeing a seasonal and dry day otherwise. Highs will once again be in the lower 80s, but humidity levels will become more comfortable.

We are drying out on Friday and Saturday, which will allow heat and humidity to make a comeback to NEO this weekend. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s (flirting with the 90s) on Saturday and Sunday. So if you are heading out to the News 5K, plan on keeping the water handy! An isolated storm cannot be ruled out on Sunday, but the better chance for rain and storms holds off until the new work week.

These storms appear to usher in a pattern change for the middle of next week, as cooler air returns to NEO...highs could be in the SEVENTIES by the middle of the week!

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Isolated t-showers with seasonable temps. | High: 82º

Friday: Bright sun returning. | High: 83º

Saturday: Warming up. More sunshine. | High: 88º

Sunday: More humid with an isolated storm chance. | High: 89º

