Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Gloomtastic! Plan for lingering on and off showers on Sunday

TERMINAL TOWER RAIN
NEWS 5
TERMINAL TOWER RAIN
Posted

CLEVELAND — More rain is expected through the rest of the weekend and early this week as the remnants of Hurricane Helene hang around our region. The best chance for rain on Sunday is the first half of the day with a gradual drying trend by this evening and tonight. None of this rain looks heavy, but it can be a nuisance. Plan for another 0.10 - 0.25 inches today with some isolated higher amounts closer to half an inch. Clouds will hang tough and it will be warm with temps in the mid to upper 70s and it is sticky outside, too!

Much of the rain will end tonight, with a break on Monday from the clouds and widespread rain. Looks like we could get some sun, especially early. There will still be some showers, most notably in our southeastern communities. A cold front will finally end the rain by the end of Tuesday with a cool down for the middle of the week. We may not crack 70 degrees on Wednesday, but it will be warm back to a seasonal level before next weekend.

What To Expect:

  • More light rain from Helene today
  • Temps staying closer to the norm
  • Pretty humid outside, too
  • Lots of clouds
  • Brighter on Monday with a few showers
  • Showers linger until Tuesday

  • Cooler by Wednesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Cloudy with lingering showers. | High: 75º

Monday: More sunshine with a few showers. | High: 76º

Tuesday: A few more PM T-showers are expected. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Much drier and cooler. | High: 67º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk