Gloomtastic! Plan for lingering on and off showers on Sunday

CLEVELAND — More rain is expected through the rest of the weekend and early this week as the remnants of Hurricane Helene hang around our region. The best chance for rain on Sunday is the first half of the day with a gradual drying trend by this evening and tonight. None of this rain looks heavy, but it can be a nuisance. Plan for another 0.10 - 0.25 inches today with some isolated higher amounts closer to half an inch. Clouds will hang tough and it will be warm with temps in the mid to upper 70s and it is sticky outside, too!

Much of the rain will end tonight, with a break on Monday from the clouds and widespread rain. Looks like we could get some sun, especially early. There will still be some showers, most notably in our southeastern communities. A cold front will finally end the rain by the end of Tuesday with a cool down for the middle of the week. We may not crack 70 degrees on Wednesday, but it will be warm back to a seasonal level before next weekend.

What To Expect:

More light rain from Helene today

Temps staying closer to the norm

Pretty humid outside, too

Lots of clouds

Brighter on Monday with a few showers

Showers linger until Tuesday

Cooler by Wednesday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Cloudy with lingering showers. | High: 75º

Monday: More sunshine with a few showers. | High: 76º

Tuesday: A few more PM T-showers are expected. | High: 74º

Wednesday: Much drier and cooler. | High: 67º

