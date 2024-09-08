Glorious Game Day Weather + Heating Up This Week

CLEVELAND — Temperatures are chilly this morning, as many communities have dipped into the 40s with a couple of spots in the upper 30s! After this crisp morning, temperatures will begin to climb. The forecast for the Browns game includes fall-like temps with highs in the mid to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky! It will still be a bit breezy with west to northwesterly winds at 10-15 mph.

Following the game, tonight will be quiet with clear skies and temps in the mid-40s inland to low/mid-50s along the lakeshore. After a chilly weekend, temperatures begin to climb again by early next week along with a lengthy dry spell.

The next *chance* for rain holds off until next weekend and that is not even a sure thing yet!

What To Expect:

Chilly start to Sunday

Drier & cool for the Browns game

Breezy winds

Warming next week

Several dry days

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Still cool & breezy.| High: 68º

Monday: Seasonable temps.| High: 79º

Tuesday: Even warmer. Stays dry| High: 82º

Wednesday: More sun and warmth.| High: 86º

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm.| High: 86º

Friday: Warm. Mostly sunny. Staying dry.| High: 86º

Saturday: Warm. T'showers possible.| High: 85º

