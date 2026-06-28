Goodbye 70s, Hello 90s!

CLEVELAND — The forecast for Sunday is not completely dry; again, the chance for rain is small. Any pop-up downpours or storms look isolated, between 2 p.m. and sunset. In fact, rain chances for the next several days are slim. We are only expecting isolated pop-ups because of the heat and humidity combination. And the heat is the bigger weather story in the coming days!

A major heat dome begins to build over the Ohio Valley into early next week. Temperatures surge from the 70s Saturday to the 80s Sunday, near 90 degrees on Monday, and into the 90s on Tuesday. Much more noticeable humidity also arrives alongside the heat. High heat + high humidity = dangerous heat. It will feel like triple digits for at least three straight days, something Northeast Ohio does not see often in any given summer.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Isolated PM pop-up downpours. Warmer. High: 81º

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. High: 88º, feels like 90º+

Tuesday: Sunny. Hazy, hot & humid. High: 93º, feels like 100º

Wednesday: Sunny. Hazy, hot & humid. High: 94º, feels like 100º+

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