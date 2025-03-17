Grab the green winter coats, it's a chilled St. Patrick's Day

CLEVELAND — St. Patrick's Day looks dry! Fairly seasonable for mid-March, too! Grab your green coat for the parade and plan for temps in the upper 30s to near 40!

More warmth settles in for Tuesday and Wednesday, before another front moves in late Wednesday. This will bring more rain and possible storms Wednesday night. Colder air moves in for the end of the week.

DAILY FORECAST:

St. Patrick's Day: Partly sunny. Chilly!| High: 39º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Mild.| High: 65º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Warmer again. Rain/Storms late.| High: 69º

Thursday: Morning showers. Windy.| High: 40º

Friday: Flakes possible. Chilly.| High: 41º

