Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Grab the green winter coats, it's a chilled St. Patrick's Day

Get the latest Cleveland forecast from your News 5 weather team!
Cleveland_Ohio_St._Patrick's_Day_Downtown_2012.jpg
Posted

CLEVELAND — St. Patrick's Day looks dry! Fairly seasonable for mid-March, too! Grab your green coat for the parade and plan for temps in the upper 30s to near 40!

More warmth settles in for Tuesday and Wednesday, before another front moves in late Wednesday. This will bring more rain and possible storms Wednesday night. Colder air moves in for the end of the week.

DAILY FORECAST:

St. Patrick's Day: Partly sunny. Chilly!| High: 39º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Mild.| High: 65º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Windy. Warmer again. Rain/Storms late.| High: 69º

Thursday: Morning showers. Windy.| High: 40º

Friday: Flakes possible. Chilly.| High: 41º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk