Grab the winter coats again today

CLEVELAND — Brrr!

Temperatures have dipped into the 20s. That cold air pushing over a warming Lake Erie means lake effect snow. Plan on brief bursts of snow in isolated areas with little accumulation expected, mainly on elevated areas. Lake effect snow will begin to taper off by midday.

Temperatures will be well below average Tuesday afternoon, most of us are stuck in the 30s! We'll clear the clouds out but the temps don't rebound until Wednesday. That's thanks to a wind shift... south winds helping us recover.

Cold start to Wednesday but temps jump quickly. Plan on 20s early followed by ALMOST 60º by the afternoon.

Temperatures will bump up even more by week's end, as highs will be well into the 60s to near 70 on Thursday. Rain returns late Thursday and Friday, so we'll have to see what that does to our warming trend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Morning snow followed by cold sunshine.| High: 33°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonable.| High: 59°

Thursday: Warmer with a few t-showers late in the day.| High: 68º

Friday: Warm & breezy with a few storms.| High: 69°

Saturday: Cooler with rain possible.| High: 55°

Sunday: Rain possible. Warmer again.| High: 70°

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