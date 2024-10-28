Halloween bringing Tricks AND Treats this week

CLEVELAND — The weather is getting wild after a GORGEOUS weekend with PEAK fall colors. Clouds filtering in today will eventually thicken up. Those clouds will eventually lead to rain. The best shot is along the lakeshore during the morning commute. Most, if not all, of the rain will be gone by midday with gusty south winds taking over. Gusts Tuesday afternoon will hit 30mph as temps soar.
We're wet, then windy then warm Tuesday. Winds stick around Wednesday with temps again in the middle 70s. We're close to records both days.
Halloween is Thursday. Trick-Or-Treat? Well... Trick. Temps are in the lower 70s but scattered rain rolls in late afternoon. Could put a damper on our little ghosts and goblins as temps before temps take a dive Friday. We're drier but cooler through the 49-hour weekend!
*Don't forget we will "Fall Back" to Standard Time on Sunday, November 3rd at 2 AM. So set your Clocks back an hour before you head to bed on Saturday, and check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they are in working order.
What To Expect:
- Sun then clouds today
- Big warm-up for start of work week
- Plan for rain on Halloween
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Sun then clouds with seasonable temps. | Low: 62º
Tuesday: A few morning t-showers before gusty winds and soaring temps take over. | High: 77º
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Very warm for Late October. Blustery.| High: 76º
Halloween: Windy with scattered late day rain. | High: 72º
Friday: Clearing & cooling through the day. | High: 54º
Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 61º
