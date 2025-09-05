Hang on... Gusts over 30mph today before the chill surges back for the weekend

CLEVELAND — A sunny and chilly start to our Friday quickly gives way to a warm and windy day. A gusty southwest wind is helping temps soar from near-50º to near-80º by 3 p.m., which is a 30-degree turnaround.

'Tis the season for swings, though. Our next cold front arrives tonight, bringing another round of thundershowers - especially in our southern and eastern counties. Between the warm and cold fronts, a strong southerly wind will bring in some gusts over 30 mph and could even be 40 mph at times.

Showers will linger, especially south, into early Saturday. This cold front lives up to its name, too. It'll will be colder again this weekend, stuck in the 50s and 60s before another warm up next week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Friday: Windy & warmer with a few storms tonight. | High: 79º

Saturday: Cooler again. A few showers, especially early. | High: 68º

Sunday: Cool & breezy with a light lake effect shower possible. | High: 66º

Monday: Still cool but brighter. | High: 66º

