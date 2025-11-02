Happy Fall Back!

CLEVELAND — We "fell back" on Sunday at 2 am. The sunrise is now around 7 am, while the sunset will be around 5:20 pm.

It is a chilly start to the day with mostly cloudy skies. A system to the south of us is bringing light rain to southern Ohio. We have tons of dry air in place, so the rain chance is VERY small. A stray sprinkle is possible in the southern portion of our viewing area during the late morning/early afternoon. Clouds look to give way to more sun by this evening with highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will be mostly clear and chilly overnight, before a quick-moving cold front slides through on Monday.

Isolated light showers are possible on Monday morning as this front rolls through. It is only a 10-20% chance. The rest of the day looks dry with similar, seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The front will also kick up our winds on Monday. Plan for westerly winds to increase from 5 to 10 mph to 15 to 25 mph by the afternoon.

Election day will be perfect voting weather! Still a bit breezy, but seasonably cool sunshine is expected. Another front aims mid-week, but the best opportunity for rain looks to hold off until the end of the week, on Friday and Saturday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. | High: 57º

Monday: Isolated showers. Seasonable. | High: 55º

Election Day: Mostly sunny and cool. | High: 56º

Wednesday: Few showers. Mostly cloudy. | High: 58º

Thursday: Partly sunny. Dry. | High: 54º

Friday: Showers possible. | High: 57º

Saturday: Few showers. | High: 57º

