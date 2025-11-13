Heading into the weekend with a nice, but brief, warming trend

CLEVELAND — Here comes the thaw! The rebound! The warm-up!

Sort of...

We're super sunny today but this afternoon's gusty NW winds are keeping us OUT of the 50s. We'll be close today but have to wait until Friday for 50s. Widespread 50s at least... New Philly may touch 50º this afternoon.

We're all in the 50s Friday. Gorgeous. Less wind and more warmth. We'll even touch the lower 60s Saturday but that's only half of the story.

Thunderstorms are the other half. We'll be tracking scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, which could be strong. I'm not expecting damage but heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with the strongest storms.

Storms fade quickly but rain lingers into Sunday. These should exit pretty early in the day, and will be followed by a quick drop into the 40s. The temperatures will eventually drop into the 30s overnight into Monday. Next week is looking chilly and below average, with highs only in the 40s most days.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Super bright but gusty afternoon. | High: 48º

Friday: Clouds early then sun. | High: 52º

Saturday: Warm & breezy with afternoon storms.| High: 62º

Sunday: Showers early but drying & cool after. | High: 45º

Monday: Drying out but staying cool. | High: 41º

