Heading into the weekend with even more sun and warmth

CLEVELAND — Mother Nature must be a fan of late summer... because she's giving us some INCREDIBLE weather. The forecast has been CTRL+C, CTRL+V for days. Other than a slow warming trend, this pattern will roll on.

It will be mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s for most of NEO. It will be a cool morning, but then you can plan on a ton of sun for your Friday with temperatures back in the middle to upper 70s and low 80s. Low 80s are most likely inland and away from the lakeshore through the weekend. However, everyone looks to get into the 80s by next week. Mid to even upper 80s are not out of the question for our inland communities.

Let's talk rain chances. They're slim. Very slim. But not zero. Saturday and Sunday, we have a SLIM chance of rain. You have a much better chance of staying dry all weekend. The drought is expected to continue to worsen over the next week, because after the slim chance for rain this weekend, we look bone dry for several days with above-average temperatures.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday Night: Clear, cool, and quiet. | Low: 52º

Friday: Partly sunny. Right on Par. | High: 77º

Saturday: Partly sunny and a touch warmer. Isolated showers are possible.| High: 79º

Sunday: More clouds. Isolated showers are possible. | High: 79º

Monday: Dry again, warm. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Bright & warm. | High: 80º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter