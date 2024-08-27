Heat Advisories and Air Quality Alerts canceling classes across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND — Heat advisories in effect from noon until 8pm with heat index readings soaring into the triple digits. Big time heat to end the month. We'll hit 95 this afternoon. A few storms will keep most of us out of the 90s Wednesday but the humidity will still be intense. We won't break the humidity until this weekend.

Until then prepare each morning for heat, humidity and thunderstorms.

What To Expect:



Heat advisories

Air Quality Alerts

A few storms

Heat breaks this weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Intense heat & humidity. | High: 95º

Wednesday: A few storms but still super steamy. | High: 88º

Thursday: A few storms. | High: 85º

Friday: Hotter with scattered storms. | High: 90º

Saturday: Not as steamy. | High: 82º

