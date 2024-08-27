Heat Advisories and Air Quality Alerts canceling classes across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND — Heat advisories in effect from noon until 8pm with heat index readings soaring into the triple digits. Big time heat to end the month. We'll hit 95 this afternoon. A few storms will keep most of us out of the 90s Wednesday but the humidity will still be intense. We won't break the humidity until this weekend.
Until then prepare each morning for heat, humidity and thunderstorms.
What To Expect:
- Heat advisories
- Air Quality Alerts
- A few storms
- Heat breaks this weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Intense heat & humidity. | High: 95º
Wednesday: A few storms but still super steamy. | High: 88º
Thursday: A few storms. | High: 85º
Friday: Hotter with scattered storms. | High: 90º
Saturday: Not as steamy. | High: 82º
