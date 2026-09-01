Heat and Humidity Crank Up Across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — It's going to feel much more like the middle of summer than early September today and again on Wednesday. Heat advisories are in effect as temps climb to around 90 degrees this afternoon. With tropical-level humidity in place, the heat index will push close to 100 degrees today and near 105 degrees on Wednesday.

While most of the day stays dry, an isolated storm could pop up this afternoon. Any storm that develops will be capable of heavy downpours thanks to all the moisture in the air.

Unfortunately, there won't be much relief tonight. Temps only fall into the middle 70s overnight, keeping homes feeling warm and sticky through Wednesday morning.

The heat sticks around Wednesday before a better chance for storms arrives Thursday and Friday. Cooler, drier air finally settles in for the holiday weekend.

Power of 5 Regions highlight: West Region:

The West Region will likely be one of the hottest spots in Northeast Ohio over the next couple of days.

A southwest breeze combined with the flatter terrain west of Cleveland will allow hotter air to move in more efficiently. Many communities could reach the lower 90s this afternoon and again Wednesday, with heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 degrees.

If you have outdoor plans, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water, and try to limit strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Regional Weather

Looking ahead:

It remains unsettled through the rest of the week. A cold front will move through NEO by the end of the week, with lingering storm chances on Thursday and Friday. The good news? A cooler air mass looks set to arrive for the holiday weekend along with a gradual drying trend. As of Monday evening, Labor Day is trending dry! We will keep you posted on the holiday weekend forecast.

5-Day Forecast

Tuesday: AM Storms. Hot and humid. Isolated PM storm. | High: 89º

Wednesday: Hot and humid. Storms possible. | High: 92º

Thursday: Scattered t-storms, flooding possible. | High: 86º

Friday: Scattered t-storms, still steamy. | High: 80º

Saturday: A few storms, much cooler | High: 78º

Learn the lingo: The Power of 5 Weather Team wants to get you your forecast closer to home. We have broken NEO into 5 separate and distinct regions. Find your region to get your hyper-local forecast!



Cleveland Metro Region: Cuyahoga County. This region includes cities such as Cleveland, Parma, Westlake, Berea, Strongsville, Independence, Solon, Beachwood, and Euclid. Snowbelt Region: Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula Counties. This includes cities such as Mentor, Geneva, Ashtabula, Bainbridge, Chardon, Burton, and Orwell. Akron-Canton Region: Summit, Stark, and Portage Counties. This region includes cities such as Akron, Canton, Hudson, Ravenna, Mantua, Alliance, and Canal Fulton. West Region: Lorain, Medina, Erie, Huron, Richland, and Ashland Counties. This region includes cities such as Lorain, Wellington, Medina, Lodi, Ashland, Mansfield, Willard, and Sandusky. South Region: Wayne, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll Counties. This region includes Wooster, Millersburg, New Philadelphia, Strasburg, Mineral City, Carrollton, and Newcomerstown

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