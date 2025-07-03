Heat building into Ohio for the 4th of July holiday weekend

CLEVELAND — There is a cold front to our north, and it has been firing off t-storms in Canada and Michigan. As the front drifts south today & Friday, there is a SLIM shot we'll get in on one or two of those storms. High pressure is still dominating our air so anything that forms won't last long and shouldn't be damaging... We'll keep an eye on them for your fireworks displays!

Most of the 4th of July holiday weekend looks great. Other than that slim rain chance, temps are exactly what we'd expect for early July; middle 80s. That is until we get into Saturday and Sunday, though. Big heat building. Both Saturday and Sunday will be hot and increasingly humid again. Storms are possible late Sunday, but as of now it's looking like they won't be here until overnight into Monday. The better chance for storms holds off until Monday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slim shot at rain.| High: 85º

Independence Day: Beautiful sun and seasonable heat!| High: 84º

Saturday: Big heat and humidity.| High: 90º

Sunday: Another hot day with a few storms possible. | High: 92º

Monday: Scattered storms. | High: 80º

