Heat building today, humidity returning tomorrow, storms return this weekend

CLEVELAND — It hasn't rained in Cleveland since May 25th! And we remain dry for the rest of the work week. That won't be the same story for this weekend. We're bringing storms back on Saturday. Strong storms.

The trend for heat and humidity is an important one. It's a slow trend. That trend of slowly warming temperatures will continue over the next few days. We're in the 80s today and into the weekend. The humidity will be climbing as well, so get ready to sweat!

Saturday isn't looking like a washout by any means, but storms are likely. The potential for damage is looking more likely. It'll depend on how long the early morning storms linger and how much heat we can build midday. We'll have to keep an eye on it for timing and intensity. For now, make sure you have a backup plan for any outdoor activities on Saturday.

Until then, get outside! Don't forget the sunscreen, extra water, and remember to take breaks. Humidity is still VERY low, so it's not unbearable, but by Friday, we'll notice the sweat. Humidity is creeping up as we get closer to the weekend's rain chances.

DAILY FORECAST:

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer.| High: 85º

Friday: Hot & more humid. Still dry!| High: 88º

Saturday: Warm, humid with strong (damageing) storms.| High: 82º

Sunday: Isolated showers. Muggy.| High: 78º

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