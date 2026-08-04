Heat coming back today; humidity returns Wednesday along with storms

CLEVELAND —

What's Happening Today

If you loved the weather yesterday, you'll like today even more.

Bright sunshine sticks around from morning through evening with low humidity and comfortable temps across Northeast Ohio. Highs reach the lower 80s inland, with a little extra cooling near Lake Erie.

It's the kind of day that reminds you summer doesn't always have to be hot and sticky.

Tonight stays quiet with clear sky and comfortable sleeping weather as temps fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

What Happens Next

Tuesday is shaping up to be one of the nicest days of the week.

Sunshine sticks around all day as temps climb from the 50s in the morning into the middle 80s by afternoon.

A more active pattern returns on Wednesday with a few storms back in the forecast. Additional rounds of rain and storms remain possible through the end of the week and may linger into the weekend.

Power of 5 Region Spotlight

Wednesday Storm Focus

Not everyone sees rain tomorrow. The better chance for storms sets up across three regions:

South, Akron-Canton, & Snowbelt Regions



Best chance for afternoon and evening storms

Heavy rain possible

A few rumbles of thunder possible

The Rest of Northeast Ohio

Cleveland Metro & West Region: Mostly dry Wednesday with only an isolated storm chance.

5-Day Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. 82°

Wednesday: A few storms east. 85°

Thursday: A few storms west. 84°

Friday: Scattered rain with storms at times. 82°

Saturday: Few showers/thunder. 84°

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