Heat cranking again... Heat index readings soaring today

CLEVELAND — We hit our first 90º temp of the month on Monday... That's right... After a HOT June and July, we were struggling to get big heat.

Today could be number 2.

We're looking at another 90º day with a TON of sun and little to no wind. I can't rule out an isolated storm or two, but most of us stay dry until after midnight tonight. Plan on scattered downpours for the morning, followed by another round during the afternoon. Both rounds could have heavy rain, but I expect more lightning with the second round.

That rain will knock back temps for a couple of days. Temps soar back to near 90º again just in time for the weekend.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Hot and humid with an isolated t-storm possible. | High: 91º

Wednesday: Scattered storms early followed by another round in the afternoon. | High: 83º

Thursday: Drying out early with more seasonable temps. | High: 81º

Friday: Bright sun returning. | High: 85º

Saturday: Big heat returning. | High: 88º

Sunday: Hot & humid. | High: 89º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter