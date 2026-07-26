Heat, humidity, and storms return

CLEVELAND — After a stellar Saturday weather-wise, it will not be a super Sunday for everyone. Isolated storms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, as more humidity and hotter temperatures return to Northeast Ohio. If there is any good news, especially for outdoor plans, it is that the late-morning round will not happen, and the main round of storms should roll through in the middle of the night. Because the storms occur at night, make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts. The threat is minimal, tier 1 of 5 tonight, but goes up to 2 out of 5 into Monday night.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s on Sunday, with upper 80s and a few 90s on Monday. That extra heat and humidity, with the storm "complex" making its closest approach, will increase the storm's chances. Rounds of showers and storms are expected, first scattered on Monday afternoon, then widespread Monday night. Severe storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and even isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain is possible through Tuesday, mainly during the first half of the day.

We will keep you posted all weekend long regarding the chance of damaging storms early next week. Stay tuned!

We then cool and calm down for the middle and end of the week, with highs falling back into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. No A/Cs needed for another few days then.

DAILY FORECAST:

Sunday: Hotter and more humid. Partly sunny. Isolated PM storms. | High: 85º

Monday: Scattered storms. Could be strong or severe, especially at night. Hot and humid. | High: 90º

Tuesday: Morning rain/storm. Cooler, but still humid. | High: 79º

Wednesday: Drier and breezy. Below average. | High: 77º

Thursday: More sunshine. Touch warmer. | High: 79º

Friday: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. | High: 83º

Saturday: More clouds. Warm and muggy. | High: 85º

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