Heat & Humidity Builds Saturday Afternoon

CLEVELAND — A mainly dry Saturday afternoon, with a comfortable start to the day, with low humidity. However, humidity will rise into the afternoon as a warm front moves in, bringing our temperatures into the mid to upper 80's. It will be hot, sunny, and breezy through the afternoon. However, storms will develop late evening and early overnight, which will be after sunset for many.

A few storms may pop and be stronger, west near the islands, after 7pm. Most of us will wait until after 9pm for heavy downpours, thunder, and lightning.

We will follow through and track the possibility for some of these to be stronger into the early overnight hours.

A few more t-showers are expected on Sunday and are expected to end from north to south throughout the day. The 90s will try to make a return next week with more hit-and-miss storms.

DAILY FORECAST:

Saturday: Hot, humid, and unsettled with damaging storms possible after 8pm. | High: 87º

Sunday: A few t-storms, mainly south. | High: 79º

Monday: Looking dry and warm. | High: 80º

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonal. | High: 84º

