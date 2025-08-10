Heat wave starts today in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — 90s return to many areas across Northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon. If temperatures reach 90 degrees on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, it will become a heat wave.

Not only will it be hot, it will be humid again. Dew points, a measure of how humid it feels, will be approaching 70, which means it will be very humid and make 90 degrees feel like the mid-90s. Skies will be mostly sunny once again, and expect any rain to stay well west of the area.

Rain chances will be slim but non-zero for the start of the new work week, until a cold front begins to move in late Tuesday through early Thursday. We will see isolated storm chances on Tuesday and once again on Thursday, with the best chance for widespread storms late Tuesday night and on Wednesday. Even with a front moving through the region, not everyone will see rain, so you'll need to keep those gardens watered!

Temperatures are expected to remain above average for most of the next week, accompanied by more noticeable humidity. So stay cool everyone!

DAILY FORECAST:

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Mostly clear. | Low: 70º

Sunday: Hot Hot Hot. | High: 90º

Monday: Hottest day. Humid. | High: 92º

Tuesday: Hot and humid, storm chance late | High: 90º

Wednesday: More scattered storms possible. | High: 85º

Thursday: A bit cooler with a chance of showers/storms. | High: 84º

Friday: Drier and warming up again. | High: 86º

Saturday: Humid. Mostly sunny. | High: 89º

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter