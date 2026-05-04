Heating up today but the trend is toward a wetter and cooler week

CLEVELAND — So much sun! Today looks INCREDIBLE!

Sunny. Warm. Breezy. Gusts could get as high as 30mph, but that's barely enough to knock trash cans over. Something to plan on but not necessarily plan around.

Tomorrow will be windier. And wetter.

We'll have to dodge a few t-showers this evening and overnight into Tuesday. The wind and warmth feed storms later Tuesday even more.

Tuesday's storms could be strong, with heavy rain being the biggest threat.

Followed by the chill!

50s return the rest of the week.

DAILY FORECAST:

Monday: Warm & windy with a ton of sun followed by evening t-storms. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Warm, windy & wet. Heavier rain later. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Mainly morning rain. Cooler. | High: 50º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Colder. | High: 51º

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Not as chilly. | High: 54º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Warmer. | High: 59º

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