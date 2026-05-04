Heating up today but the trend is toward a wetter and cooler week

CLEVELAND — So much sun! Today looks INCREDIBLE!
Sunny. Warm. Breezy. Gusts could get as high as 30mph, but that's barely enough to knock trash cans over. Something to plan on but not necessarily plan around.
Tomorrow will be windier. And wetter.
We'll have to dodge a few t-showers this evening and overnight into Tuesday. The wind and warmth feed storms later Tuesday even more.
Tuesday's storms could be strong, with heavy rain being the biggest threat.
Followed by the chill!
50s return the rest of the week.
DAILY FORECAST:
Monday: Warm & windy with a ton of sun followed by evening t-storms. | High: 75º
Tuesday: Warm, windy & wet. Heavier rain later. | High: 70º
Wednesday: Mainly morning rain. Cooler. | High: 50º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Colder. | High: 51º
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Not as chilly. | High: 54º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Warmer. | High: 59º
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