Heavy rain and some flooding possible Sunday night into Monday

CLEVELAND — Happy Summer Solstice!! It is officially Astronomical Summer. The official kickoff was at 4:24 AM EDT overnight. Between yesterday and today, these two days have the most daylight all year, 15 hours and 11 minutes of daylight to enjoy outdoor activities with Dad!

The sun will fade behind clouds into the afternoon, but don't forget the sunscreen. The UV index will still be very high through the high thin clouds that do not block out the harmful UV rays. Temperatures are warming back into the mid to upper 70s. Any outdoor plans with Dad look to be okay, unless you have any evening plans, especially after 6 p.m..

Rain moves in from west to east, starting between 5 and 6 p.m. near Mansfield and Sandusky, closer to 7 and 8 p.m. in the Cleveland metro, and closer to 10 p.m. south and east. Heavy rain is likely Sunday night into Monday morning. 1-2 inches will be possible; and with this said, some flooding and ponding will be a concern through Monday.

Rain will end fairly early on Monday, but temperatures will continue to be well below average for this late into June. We average highs around 80, but highs on Monday will only be near 70. We'll get closer to 80 by the end of the work week with pop-up storm chances and higher humidity.

DAILY FORECAST:

Father's Day: Partly sunny. Dry daytime. Heavy rain evening into overnight.| High: 76º

Monday: Heavy rain expected early. Much cooler. High: 70º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and dry. Still cool. High: 75º

Wednesday: Rain chances return. Touch warmer. High: 79º

Thursday: More rain. Few storms. High: 79º

Friday: Mostly dry. Seasonable. High: 77º

Saturday: Rain returns late. Warm. High: 80º

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